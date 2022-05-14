The head of Kharkiv oblast Oleh Syniehubov: the Armed Forces went on the counterattack in the Izyum direction, Russia is retreating in some areas

In Kharkiv oblast, in the Izium direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the counterattack, in some areas Russia is retreating.

The head of Kharkiv oblast Oleh Syniehubov reported about it in the address on May 14.

The Izyum direction is still the hottest spot in the region. Meanwhile, Russia, retreating, mined virtually everything: courtyards, kindergartens, childrenʼs beds, roadsides. Therefore, it is still dangerous to return to the liberated villages and settlements.

At the same time, Chuhuiv, Derhachi, Zolochiv, Lozova, and other cities of Kharkiv oblast are suffering from the shelling. The Russians did not fire on Kharkiv last night.