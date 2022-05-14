Morning report of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: the Russians withdraw their forces from Kharkiv and prepare for the defense in Zaporizhzhia direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published an operational report on events at the front as of 6 a.m. The current situation is as follows:
- The biggest activity of Russian troops in the Slobozhansky, Donetsk, and Tavriya directions. The enemy led mass shelling of Ukrainian positions there.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy withdraws its forces from Kharkiv. The main efforts of the Russians are concentrated in maintaining their positions and supply routes.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired artillery at the infrastructure in the areas of Dovgenke, Dolyna and Husarivka.
- In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is preparing to build a multi-tiered defense.
- In addition, the Russians are unsuccessfully trying to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Pobieda.
- In the South Buh direction, there are constant shellings.
- In Belarus moving of Russian military equipment and property of the Russian armed forces is noticed. They move it out of the country.