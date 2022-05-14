​​The war. The Russian attempt to surround the Armed Forces in the Luhansk Oblast failed, the occupiers shelled civilians in the Kherson Oblast from “Grads”, and Mariupol suffers from hunger. Day 80: live coverage

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian pontoon bridge and part of a Russian armored column during the enemy’s attempt to cross the Siversky Donets River west of Siverodonetsk in the Luhansk Oblast. This eliminated the threat of encirclement of Ukrainian forces. At the same time, Russians shelled the civilian convoy from “Grads”, injuring a 10-year-old child. On Friday, it also became known that almost 170,000 people in Mariupol are suffering from hunger. The Russians do not allow humanitarian convoys from Ukraine and international organizations into the city. ​​Read about the main events of the 80th day of the war in the "Babel" text online. What happened the day before can be found here.