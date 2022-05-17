Ukraine has suspended peace talks with Russia

Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak reported about the suspension of talks between Ukraine and Russia.
He stated this on the air of the national online marathon.
"However, they will be renewed, and it seems to me that Zelensky will be the moderator," said Podoliak.
He also stressed that Ukraine is not going to give anything to "save Putinʼs face" as Ukrainian society has paid a huge price to defend itself.
Earlier, the Russian newspaper Kommersant, referencing to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko reported that the talks have been suspended.
The last face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia took place on March 29 in Istanbul. Then the Ukrainian side offered Russia a draft agreement on its own security guarantees, neutral status, declared Ukraineʼs accession to the EU, and provided 15 years for negotiations between Kiev and Moscow on the fate of the occupied Crimea.