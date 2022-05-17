Ukraine has suspended peace talks with Russia

Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak reported about the suspension of talks between Ukraine and Russia.

He stated this on the air of the national online marathon.

"However, they will be renewed, and it seems to me that Zelensky will be the moderator," said Podoliak.

He also stressed that Ukraine is not going to give anything to "save Putinʼs face" as Ukrainian society has paid a huge price to defend itself.

Earlier, the Russian newspaper Kommersant, referencing to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko reported that the talks have been suspended.