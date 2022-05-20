Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russian army is trying to seize the territories near Popasna, and in Chornobayivka pulled military equipment

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report as of the evening of May 20. The Russians are trying to attack Donbas, especially in Luhansk Oblast, and continue to fire on civilian infrastructure.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian artillery fired on the positions of the Armed Forces north of the city of Kharkiv. There were also air strikes and remote mining on the routes of possible deployment of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Slovayansk direction, the Russians are focused on the offensive, regrouping and accumulating resources. The occupiers fired artillery at the positions of our troops south and southwest of the city of Izium.

In the area of the village of Yaremivka, the Russian army is trying to build a pontoon crossing over the Siversky Donets River.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv oblast, Russia continues to block the work of Ukrainian mobile operators, distributes propaganda materials, and tries to establish broadcasting on Russian TV and radio channels.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians reconnoiter the positions of the Armed Forces with drones and equip positions along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian army is trying to conduct active hostilities in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, and Bakhmut directions.

In the Lyman and Sievierodonetsk directions, the enemy fired on the positions of our units in the areas of the Lyman, Siversk, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk cities.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, Russia is advancing, trying to seize new frontiers near the city of Popasna, without success.

In the Kurakhiv direction, with the support of artillery and assault aircraft, the enemy is advancing in the direction of the village of Novomykhailivka (10 km south of Marinka), without success.

In Mariupol, Russia is conducting filtering activities against the local population.

In the Novopavlovsk, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russia continues to fire on units of our troops.

In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, the Russians are trying to hold the occupied borders and conduct reconnaissance.

To prevent an offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians mined a bridge over the Ingulets River near Davydiv Brid (Kherson Oblast).

As part of the recruitment of the units that suffered casualties, the Russians moved about 130 units of military equipment to the area of the village of Chornobaivka.

In Belarus, two missile divisions of the Tochka-U tactical missile system and the Tornado multiple rocket launcher division have been deployed at separate ranges. From June 22 to July 1 this year, in Gomel oblast, meetings are scheduled with the involvement of conscripts.

Russian special services in Transnistria are spreading information about the mining of social infrastructure and so-called "state" institutions in the cities of Tiraspol, Bendery, Dubossary, and Rybnitsa.