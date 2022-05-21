Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States told how $ 40 billion in aid from the United States will be distributed

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova told how $ 40 billion in aid from the United States will be distributed. Almost $ 24 billion will go to military aid.

She wrote about this on her Facebook.

"It is important that President Biden did not sign it after returning from an official visit from Korea, but organized the delivery and signing of the document to Korea to expedite the signing. Because time and continuity of support are very important for Ukraine! ” She said.

Markarova said $ 23.75 billion would go directly to military aid to both Ukraine and US allies in Europe. These funds will be distributed as follows:

$ 6 billion for the Initiative for the Promotion of Ukraineʼs Security, including the provision of weapons, military equipment, training, logistical support, and intelligence support for the Ukrainian military;

$ 4 billion for the US State Departmentʼs Foreign Military Funding Program to further support Ukraine and NATOʼs eastern flank countries in building and strengthening their defense capabilities;

$ 8.7 billion to replenish US stockpiles of weapons and military equipment provided to Ukraine;

$ 3.9 billion to the European Operational Command for mission support, intelligence support, additional weapons and equipment;

$ 550 million to purchase critical munitions to increase US Department of Defense stockpiles and develop strategies to protect systems identified for possible future exports;

$ 600 million to reduce existing industrial base constraints to accelerate missile production and expand critical mineral extraction capacity.

Another $ 9 billion will go to financial assistance to Ukraine, namely:

$ 8 billion for direct budget support;

$ 400 million to support law enforcement and the rule of law in Ukraine, in particular to investigate and document war crimes;

$ 100 million to provide protection against the effects of chemical, biological and nuclear threats, and to expand demining programs;

$ 500 million to support the EBRD in meeting Ukraineʼs economic and energy needs.

Also, $ 6.58 billion will be spent on humanitarian aid to Ukraine, namely:

$ 350 million to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees from Ukraine;

$ 4.35 billion to provide food aid to people around the world suffering from hunger due to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine;

$ 150 million to help countries, including Ukraine, mitigate the impact of rising food prices;

$ 900 million — to help refugees from Ukraine in the United States, including living, learning English, post-traumatic support, schooling, etc.;

$ 760 million to prevent and respond to global food threats;

$ 54 million for medical care for refugees from Ukraine in the United States;

$ 20 million for additional humanitarian aid.

In addition, $ 67 million was spent to help the US Department of Justice seize and sell confiscated property, $ 52 million to help the US Treasury Department monitor Russian financial activity, and $ 327 million to reopen the US embassy in Ukraine.