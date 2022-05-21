Evening summary of the General Staff: the occupiers are trying to completely capture Luhansk oblast and prevent the Armed Forces from getting close to the border near Kharkiv

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report on the evening of May 21. The Russian army is trying to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk oblast, as well as prevent the Armed Forces from getting close to the border with Russia near Kharkiv.

This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.

The Russians are still the most active in the East.

In the Siverskyi direction, Russia fired on the villages of Semenivka, Bleshnya, and Hirsk in the Chernihiv oblast, and also fired missiles at targets in Zhytomyr and Poltava oblasts.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the Russian army is fighting to stay in its position and not allow the Armed Forces to get close the state border — there were airstrikes and shelling by aviation of the villages in Kharkiv oblast: Chornohlazivka, Prudianka, Dementiivka, and Ternova.

The occupiers are preparing to resume the offensive in the Sloviansk direction. During the day, the Russian army fired artillery at the villages of Velyka Komyshuvakha and Dovhenke in Kharkiv oblast.

In the Donetsk direction, Russia is trying to break through the defense of our troops and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk oblast. Russia is hitting the entire spectrum of armaments including aviation on the positions of the Ukrainian military and civilian facilities. There were also airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Vrubivka, Luhansk oblast, and Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast.

Russia is preparing to attack the Lyman direction.

With the support of aircraft and artillery, the Russian army tried to storm the villages of Lypove, Vasylivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk oblast but was unsuccessful. In addition, Russia hit the village of Mykilske, Volnovakha district, Donetsk oblast.

Russia is not advancing in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia areas but is shelling civilian infrastructure near the villages of Vremivka in Donetsk oblast, Olhivske, Zatyshshia, Hulyay-Pole, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka and Kamyanske in Zaporizhzhia oblast.

The occupiers did not carry out active hostilities in the Pivdennyi Buh area. Now they are focused on holding the occupied frontiers and firing mortars and artillery at settlements that are directly close to the line of contact.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas has not changed significantly.

Russia continues covert mobilization. Thus, people who are on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are involved in the ranks of the Russian armed forces. To strengthen the groups, Russia is forming reserves from the 36th Army of the Eastern Military District and is actively using military transport aircraft to transfer manpower and logistics to the areas bordering Ukraine.