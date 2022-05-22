In the occupied Enerhodar, the entrance where the self-proclaimed “mayor” Andriy Shevchyk lives was blown up. Collaborator of the wounded

On the morning of May 22, unknown individuals blew up the entrance where the "peopleʼs mayor" — collaborator Andriy Shevchyk — lives.

This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov.

The self-proclaimed head of the "peopleʼs administration" and his bodyguards were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

None of the residents of the entrance was injured in the explosion. "From this we can make an obvious conclusion that we were waiting for the collaborator and hit accurately and aimfully," Orlov added.