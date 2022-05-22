News

The Ukrainian Parliament has extended the martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The Verkhovna Rada approved a decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky to extend martial law in Ukraine for 90 days.

This was announced by the Member of Parliament from the Golos party Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

320 peopleʼs deputies voted for the corresponding bill №7300. Martial law was extended until August 23, 2022.