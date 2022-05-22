The Ukrainian Parliament has extended the martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days

The Verkhovna Rada approved a decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky to extend martial law in Ukraine for 90 days.
This was announced by the Member of Parliament from the Golos party Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
320 peopleʼs deputies voted for the corresponding bill №7300. Martial law was extended until August 23, 2022.
- On February 24, due to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada imposed martial law.
- On April 21, the Rada extended martial law until May 25.
- On May 18, Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law in Ukraine.