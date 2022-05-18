Zelensky proposes that the Rada continue martial law and mobilization

Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to continue martial law in Ukraine.

This is stated in the relevant document.

The bill was registered in parliament, but its text has not yet been published. In addition, the President submitted a bill proposing to the Council to extend the general mobilization.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine on February 24 after a full-scale Russian invasion. It has already been extended twice, the last time — until May 25.