General mobilization may continue in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the terms of general mobilization may be extended, but everything will depend on the situation at the front.

This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Horbach, Ukrinform reports.

"If necessary, we will continue to replenish the ranks of our military units with servicemen, the leadership of the state, if necessary, will decide to extend the terms of this mobilization... If there is such a need, hostilities will continue, and there will definitely be a need to replenish our units with military specialists. Therefore, I think the leadership will continue the mobilization after May 24," Horbach said.

According to the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the mobilization is quantitatively and qualitatively 100% completed, and now its pace has slowed down somewhat. Horbach also noted that conscripts were called up for service according to military accounting specialties.

"They were called up according to military accounting specialties. Those who are not straightforward have been retrained for some time. We are also now calling on those who have experience of military service or experience of training during martial law," Horbach said.

According to him, compared to 2014, when mobilization was also announced, there is more motivation for people to go to military service.