Oleksandr Syrskyi agreed to become head of the General Staff from the third attempt — in dark times. How a Russian by birth became a Ukrainian by calling — a profile. Part one

The whole life of Oleksandr Syrskyi is connected with the war. He was born into a military family, in a small village a few kilometers from the Russian city of Kosterevo in the Vladimir region. In Soviet times, the military unit of the air defense anti-aircraft missile troops was stationed there, and his father Stanislav served in it.

In the 1970s, Stanislav Syrskyi was transferred to Kharkiv, his wife and son moved with him. Oleksandr studied in one of the schools of the Shevchenkivskyi district — it is now particularly often fired upon by the Russians. Inspired by his fatherʼs example, the boy decided to build a career in the army.

Oleksandr Syrskyiʼs parents Lyudmila and Stanislav. Facebook

As a gold medalist, according to the quota for excellent students from the Soviet republics, in 1982, Syrskyi entered the Moscow Higher Military Command School (in Russian — MVOKU) — one of the best in the Soviet Union, with a serious technical base and a competition of 10-15 people for a place. "They were always preparing for war there," one of the schoolʼs graduates tells Babel. “So as not to hesitate whether it is worth giving oneʼs life for the Motherland." In the second and third years, Syrskyi, like all cadets, was trained, starting from the lowest tactical ranks, first as a unit commander, then as a platoon commander.

At the same time, Andrei Kartapolov, the future colonel-general of the Russian army, was studying at the school, but a year older. After the start of the war in 2014, Syrskyi will face him more than once on different sides of the front line. Kartapolov — now a member of the State Duma of Russia — told the Russian publication that he studied in the third battalion, and Syrskyi — in the fourth. Their dormitories were across the street, but they did not know each other personally — this is what both Kartapolov and Syrskyi say.

Oleksandr graduated from school in 1986. He received the rank of lieutenant and two specialties — civil (engineer) and military (platoon commander). Graduation at the school has always been a special event — with a line-up on Red Square in Moscow. Since Syrskyi went to study under the Ukrainian SSR quota, he returned here: in 1986, he began serving as the commander of a motorized rifle platoon in Lubny, Poltava region. His family — parents and younger brother — moved first to Kosterevo, and then to Vladimir, where they still live.

Badge of a graduate of the Moscow Higher Military Command School. Facebook

Before the declaration of Ukraineʼs independence, Oleksandr went to visit his parents from time to time. But in 1991, he took the oath of a Ukrainian military serviceman and no longer visited his relatives, except for his grandmotherʼs funeral in 2000. He considers Ukraine to be his homeland, says one of his friends. "The most important thing for him is the oath. As the son of a military man, it is embedded in his DNA," says Babelʼs interlocutor from Syrskyiʼs entourage.

The year Ukraine became independent, Oleksandr Syrskyi turned 26. Over the next twenty years — from President Leonid Kravchuk to President Victor Yanukovych — he slowly but surely climbed the ranks in the Defense Forces and became a witness and direct participant in several significant transformations of the Ukrainian military.

In the nineties, his life was connected with the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), a new military formation created by the Verkhovna Rada in 1991. The former Soviet motorized rifle division was transferred to the NGU, which a year before had been withdrawn from the territory of Czechoslovakia to a military town in the Kharkiv region and named the "6th Eastern". Oleksandr Syrskyi became the battalion commander of this division. Later, after training at the tactical and operational level courses at the Armed Forces Academy in Kyiv, he returned to his division as a regimental commander.

Oleksandr Syrskyiʼs path in the Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2014 1993 Battalion commander of the 17th regiment of the 6th division of the National Guard of Ukraine. 1995 Chief of staff of the educational regiment of NGU. 1998 Commander of the 19th regiment of the 6th division of the NGU. 2000 Chief of Staff of the 72nd Mechanized Division of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 2002 Commander of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (created on the basis of the division). 2006 Head of the Operations Planning Department of the Joint Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 2007 The chief of staff is the first deputy commander of the Joint Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 2011 First Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 2012 The first deputy head of the Main Command Center of the GS.

Oleksandr Syrskyi entered the Academy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 1996. Ostap Sapsa, the head of its operational-tactical department at the time, recalls that Syrskyi did not particularly stand out against the general background. "More than 400 officers studied at the faculty," he says. “I knew the excellent students well and, of course, dealt with slackers. Syrskyi was somewhere in the middle: quiet, modest, petite." However, persistence and good mentors did the trick.

"He came under the command of wise and humane commanders," says Sapsa. "If you are a hard worker, a capable organizer, well-mannered, and respect your subordinates in a humane way, then your service will be successful."

Anatoliy Hryshchuk, deputy head of the operational-tactical faculty, characterizes Oleksandr Syrskyi in a similar way. "This is a person with a mathematical mindset," he says. “I would call him "the chess player". At operational-tactical exercises, he always calculated several options for the development of events. He is a tough commander, this was [also] visible during the exercises. He monitors how his decisions are implemented and can intervene if something doesnʼt go according to plan."

Oleksandr Syrskyi graduated from the Armed Forces Academy in 1998 with honors. Hryshchuk was sure that he would go into science, get a doctorate and teach. But after graduation, Syrskyi returned to his division.

During his service in the Kharkiv region, Syrskyi met his first wife, Alla. By then, Alla already had a son, Ihor. Another son, Anton, was born in marriage with Oleksandr. Both bear the surname Syrskyi, although Oleksandr did not adopt Ihor — he himself took the surname that the whole family bore.

Oleksandr Syrskyiʼs first marriage broke up in 2009. He doesnʼt like to talk about it, says his friend Pavlo Zhebrivskyi. The very next year, Alla went to Australia with both sons. Ihorʼs critical posts about Ukraine can be found on social networks. It is him in 2024 that the Russian propaganda media will show as the "son of the Commander-in-Chief" who supports Putin. "I think this is a cut off period of his life," says Zhebrivskyi. He is one of the few with whom Syrskyi talked about personal matters.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, President Leonid Kuchma decided to reform the Ukrainian army. It had to become mobile, compact in number, but well-equipped and combat-ready. In 2000, the president disbanded the National Guard. Its units, equipment, and weapons were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including Syrskyiʼs "native" 6th Division of the NGU.

In the same year, Oleksandr Syrskyi assumed the post of Chief of Staff of the 72nd Mechanized Division of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Under him, the division was reduced and re-formed into the 72nd separate mechanized brigade. It joined the Rapid Response Force — and had to solve tasks that unexpectedly arose in different regions. In two years, Syrskyi became a brigade commander. According to one of the generals who served with Syrskyi in various positions, the brigade constantly trained under his leadership. "Oleksandr hung around the training grounds, preparing the brigade," he says. Another Babel interlocutor, familiar with the work of the brigade at that time, says that when Syrskyi left the brigade in 2005, it was one of the best.

A year later, Colonel Syrskyi returned to study at the university he knew. In 2006, he graduated from the operational and strategic faculty with honors. The next step was a new body of military management — the Joint Operational Command of the Armed Forces.

The JOC was supposed to give impetus to the new reform of the Ukrainian army — to bring it closer to NATO standards. Back in April 2005, the new president, Viktor Yushchenko, returned to the countryʼs military doctrine a mention of the strategic goal of "full membership in NATO and the European Union." In 2006, the country applied for membership in the Alliance. According to its standards, JOC was immediately created. Syrskyi headed the operations planning department, and within a year he became the chief of staff — the first deputy commander. At that time, Ukraine participated in peacekeeping missions in various countries.

Facebook Oleksandr Syrskyi visits Ukrainian helicopters who served in Liberia as part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission, 2010. Facebook Oleksandr Syrskyi visits Ukrainian helicopters who served in Liberia as part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission, 2010. Facebook

Until 2009, Syrskyi often communicated with Alliance officers. He noticed that NATO generals, despite their age, maintain good physical shape. "I think he was impressed by it," says an official who has worked with Syrskyi for the past few years. “He runs 10 kilometers every day, and wherever he is stationed, in the rest room, where others usually have a sofa, Syrskyi has exercise machines on which he works out. They were even at the headquarters during the defense of Kyiv."

In 2010, another presidential election was held in Ukraine, which was won by Viktor Yanukovych. His appointed Mykhailo Yezhel Minister of Defense and Hryhoriy Pedchenko as Chief of the General Staff. They liquidated the JOC in 2011, and all his work on the transition to NATO standards was buried. Syrskyi was appointed to the General Staff as the first deputy head of the international cooperation department, and in 2012 he was transferred to the Main Command Center of the General Staff. This center did not plan operations and did not manage troops, it was engaged in paper work: collected information about the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and issued an analytical bulletin.

In February 2014, Russia seized Crimea and subsequently started a war in eastern Ukraine. In April of the same year acting President Oleksandr Turchynov launched an anti-terrorist operation (ATO). Oleksandr Syrskyi was immediately sent to the east of Ukraine as the deputy commander of the ATO, Serhiy Popko. In just a few months, he became the first deputy and headed the ATO headquarters. During the time when Syrskyi was in the east, the fiercest battles took place. The call sign "Bars" was fixed behind him. Later, Syrskyi told journalists that he likes this animal, because "he is not afraid to engage in battle with an opponent who is bigger in weight and stronger than him."

The composite tactical group commanded by Oleksandr Syrskyi at the Debaltseve bridgehead in February 2015 during the Russian offensive also received the name "Bars". He ended up in Debaltseve on January 28. To understand the situation, he was sent there by the then Chief of the General Staff Viktor Muzhenko, who received conflicting messages from the sector headquarters.

Facebook Syrskyi in the Debaltseve region in the winter of 2015. Facebook Syrskyi in the Debaltseve region in the winter of 2015. Facebook

The city of Debaltseve, an important railway junction, was under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January 2015, but was surrounded on three sides. There were about 5,200 Ukrainian military personnel in the area of the Debaltseve salient. The Ukrainian forces consisted of dozens of separate battalions and brigades, including the 128th separate brigade commanded by Serhiy Shaptala. Colonel Victor Taran, head of sector "C", was responsible for the defense of the line. The Russian offensive on Debaltseve was coordinated by Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, the same one who thirty years ago studied with Oleksandr Syrskyi at the same university. That was the first time they physically found themselves on different sides of the front.

According to Syrskyi, upon arriving at the scene, he found out that the head of sector "C" made critical mistakes: the possible actions of the enemy werenʼt calculated, the forces of one of the brigades were scattered, and did not sufficiently protect the small town of Vuhlehirsk west of Debaltseve. Syrskyi ordered to strengthen the defense of the city, properly equip fire lines and form reserves. The Russians were several hours ahead of him — they stormed Vuhlehirsk and captured it.

For the next three weeks, Syrskyi worked in the sector (only once did he go back to Kramatorsk on Muzhenkoʼs order). He was not responsible for the defense of Debaltseve, but developed some operations and managed individual units. He tried to recapture Vuhlehirsk with small forces, and although he failed to do so, on February 1 he unblocked the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and artillerymen, who spent three days surrounded there. Once again, the units under his command unblocked Ukrainian fighters on February 6, already in a different direction.

The Russian offensive on Debaltseve violated the so-called Minsk Protocol (Minsk-1) on the ceasefire and caused a diplomatic crisis in Europe. And on February 11, new negotiations of the "Normandy Four" began in Minsk — the presidents of Ukraine, France, the Russian Federation and the Chancellor of Germany. Putin was sure that the forces under his control would encircle Ukrainian units before the start of the negotiations — and tried to use this to push through his scenario for resolving the conflict (in essence, to achieve the political capitulation of Ukraine).

"Normandy Four" during negotiations in Minsk in February 2015. twitter

During the negotiations in Minsk, in order to find out the situation at the Debaltseve bridgehead, President Petro Poroshenko called the Chief of the General Staff Viktor Muzhenko, and he called Syrskyi. The situation was difficult. The day before, on February 9, the enemy captured Lohvynove, a key village on the only road to Debaltseve. On February 10, units under the command of Sirsky tried to recapture the village, but failed. Syrskyi had to organize convoys with ammunition, fuel and food along the new "road of life" — bypassing Lohvynove.

At the negotiations, Petro Poroshenko needed a trump card — reliable proof that Debaltseve is not surrounded. To do this, Syrskyi sent an officer — the deputy commander from the rear of the 40th separate battalion, who had just arrived from Debaltseve, back to the city — to take a fresh picture against the background of the main post office. Poroshenko presented this photo at the negotiations. After that, Kartapolov called the head of the General Staff Muzhenko. He tried to convince him that the Ukrainian units in the Debaltseve salient were completely surrounded, and the commanders there were lying. Muzhenko objected: ten minutes before the conversation, the wounded were taken out of Debaltseve, and ammunition was brought there. The tone of the conversation has changed, as has the tone of the negotiations in Minsk. In the end, representatives of Ukraine and Russia signed another ceasefire agreement (Minsk-2).