Oleksandr Syrskyi is praised for liberating Kyiv region, reprimanded for Bakhmut and expected to provide miracles like in Kharkiv region. A large profile of the CinC. Part two

1

Despite the chaos of the first days of the Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, Syrskyi immediately instructed to raise the archives and find maps of the defense of the Ukrainian capital in 1941. "It turned out that the Russians went to Kyiv in the same way as the Germans did in 1941. Only the Germans managed to enter from the side of the Zhytomyr highway and further to the Odesa highway, and the Russians did not conquer the Zhytomyr highway," then head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba recalls. At the meetings, Syrskyi gave the tasks for the local authorities, which the officials had then distributed among themselves. "His task could consist of two words, but for us it was 18 hours of work," says Kuleba.

Oleksandr Syrskyi with the then commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi during the battle for Kyiv, spring 2022. Facebook

Syrskyi also created a kind of civil-military working group, which included representatives of the Kyiv Defense Headquarters, the Ministry of Defense, city authorities, sometimes representatives of the Presidentʼs Office, and some members of parliament. Among the parliamentarians were Serhiy Taruta (Batkivshchyna faction) and an old acquaintance, Maryana Bezuhla. At the end of February and the beginning of March, she helped Syrskyi with fortifications. In particular, at his request, together with a scientist from the University of Defense, she went to see where in the region it is possible to build defense structures, found out what was needed for this, and passed it on to Syrskyi.

One of the members of the working group remembers: people liked to go to meetings with Syrskyi, at least only because on days when everyone was afraid and worried, he looked confident and calm — this inspired hope that everything would be fine.

From the beginning of the full-scale invason, Syrskyi drove an unarmored car without security. One day, he was stopped at the Territorial defense roadblock — they were often set up without any system at that time, where anyone thought it was necessary — and the armed people there wanted to take the car. When Syrskyi said that he was the commander of the Ground Forces, he was told: "There are a lot of you like that driving here!".

"He could barely contain himself then. I remember him coming to the meeting very angry because of all that mess," recalls Taruta. The politician does not specify how Syrskyi stabilized the situation at the checkpoint, but says that he "kept everyone there cold." And later he ordered to deal with roadblocks and took security.

In the first weeks of the invasion, Syrskyi was constantly in the control post of the 72nd brigade and hardly slept. "It happened that during the meeting, when we had already talked about everything and there was a pause, he would simply turn off for a few minutes," recalls Kuleba.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi at advanced positions north of Kyiv, March 29, 2022. Facebook

Syrskyi drove to the frontline positions almost every day. "He always does this — he studies the area himself, talks directly with the lowest-level commanders," says a participant in the meetings who was close to Syrskyi during the Kyiv defense. Other military officers confirm: Syrskyi can call battalion commanders to check whether the brigade commanders are telling him the truth, but he does not rule through their heads.

2

On the twenty-sixth of February, in order to delay the Russian advance on Kyiv, Syrskyiʼs advisor Oleksandr Dmitriev proposed to blow up the dam on the Irpin River. Syrskyi agreed to the idea, part of the dam was blown up, but the water rose only a week later.

In order to approach Kyiv and cross the river, the Russians found a new point — Moshchun, a village in the Bucha district north of the capital. There they began to build pontoon bridges across Irpin River and crossed it. Oleksandr Dmitriev reported this to Syrskyi. He ordered the drones to be raised. It turned out that almost 10 units of equipment had already passed the crossing, and "an entire army" was in line. "It was probably the most critical moment. I thought: what, is that the end?” Syrskyi recalled in a conversation with The Washington Post, "Taking Moshchun meant breaking through to Kyiv." Then he gave the order to blow up the remaining part of the dam. The task was completed — and the Russians had to stop.

On March 11, the Russians renewed their attacks on Moshchun, advancing from several directions at once. The battles were tough. One day, Syrskyi said to Kuleba and a few other people: "Well, guys, get ready. Fights in the city are possible."

"We understood that Kyiv cannot be taken, but it can be exhausted. The main thing was to prevent the Russians from breaking through to the outskirts of the city, so we fought for Moshchun," recalls Taruta. Syrskyi ordered to look for people to protect the village. Kuleba barely found them. "He went there every day and personally entered the pfire ositions. We didnʼt have time: Syrskyi got out of the car and ran, and we followed him," Kuleba recalls.

This is what Moschun looked like after the battles with the Russians. Photo was made in April, 2022. Facebook

On the sixteenth of March, the Russians were stopped. Kuleba says that Syrskyi had a clear plan from the very beginning: to destroy all the logistics of the Russians, who were moving too fast, and then break them into three buckets that could turn into cauldron .

Another Babel interlocutor, who also visited Syrskyi at meetings, recalls: his plans are like mathematical problems — he calculates and describes everything, and the commanders gather and work out the actions minute by minute. And almost always everything came together.

Syrskyiʼs mathematical precision is not only in planning. "He fanatically follows order. Wherever he is, even if it is headquarters in the basement, in his office and on his desk, everything is always in order. Even his handwriting is even — letter to letter. This is a matrix person," says the interlocutor.

By the beginning of April, it was possible to drive the Russians out of Kyiv and the Kyiv region. On April 5, the president awarded Syrskyi the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star, the countryʼs highest honor. And in May, the Kyiv Council awarded Syrskyi the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv.

3

After the success in the Kyiv region, at the end of April — the beginning of May 2022, Syrskyi came to the Kharkiv region, where Russian troops were still stationed. He received several units with which he fought in the Kyiv region, and together with "local" brigades, he began to prepare an offensive.

"He listened to the decisions of every commander. If he considered them weak, he upscaled it and told how to implement it. He knew the potential of each unit. The more tasks the unit performed, the more he assigned to it," says one of the commanders who fought in that direction.

The Russians were pushed away from Kharkiv and made the city inaccessible to Russian artillery. Later, Syrskyi said that defending Kharkiv was a matter of honor for him — he associates the city with his school years. Even then, Syrskyi believed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could liberate the Kharkiv region completely, and seriously considered the possibility of a breakthrough in the direction of Balaklia, but this idea wasnʼt supported.

After the Kharkiv operation, Syrskyi was recalled to Kyiv and in June 2022 he was sent to the east, to the Luhansk region, where the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic grouping of troops was created, and he was to head it.

The situation in the Luhansk region was critical at the time — the Russians were advancing towards the cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, which has been the administrative center of the region since 2014. MP Maryana Bezuhla says that she convinced the country authorities to appoint Syrskyi the commander of "Khortytsia" — and it happened.

Those around Syrskyi deny Bezuhlaʼs influence on this decision, and a former high-ranking official of the Ministry of Defense says that this idea was voiced by many people. Zaluzhnyi, who usually decided personnel issues himself, agreed with Zelenskyiʼs decision — after all, there was no choice.

Syrskyi received a whole sector, which included Luhansk, the north of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Serhiy Gaidai, the head of the Luhansk region at the time, says: then, the commander of the Joint Forces (Donbas unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) Serhiy Nayev was in charge of the sector, but there was no contact with him since the beginning of the invasion. "I directly communicated with the commanders of brigades and battalions stationed in the region," Gaidai recalls.

Upon his arrival, Syrskyi immediately arranged a meeting with the heads of the regional military administrations — Serhiy Gaidai and Pavlo Kyrilenko. They discussed all the current issues and since then consulted every day on video conferences. The military reported on the situation at the front, the head of logistics reported on cooperation with regional administrations, said what was needed.

The commander of the Ground Forces together with the leaders of the Luhansk (left) and Donetsk (second right) regional administration redeem the new stamp. Facebook

The Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to hold Sievierodonetsk, the Russians advanced westward into the Donetsk region — to Bakhmut. At the end of August 2022, the first assaults began. At the same time, from Izyum and Balaklia, the Russians attacked the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region.

4

Syrskyiʼs team found a gap in the Russian defense in the direction of Balaklia and decided to strike there. Initially, the operation was planned as a diversionary maneuver, but later Syrskyi realized that there was an opportunity to develop a full-fledged offensive there. CinC Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a different opinion — he believed that forces should be concentrated in the south. Syrskyi defended his idea for at least a week, tried to reach the president, and he, despite Zaluzhnyiʼs objections, agreed to the operation, one of the eyewitnesses of the negotiations tells Babel.

After this story, rumors began in the information space about the possible replacement of Zaluzhnyi with Syrskyi. And although they never openly clashed, Zaluzhnyiʼs entourage was outraged that Syrskyi communicated directly with the president. Syrskyi replied: the president, as the supreme commander, himself decides with whom and how to communicate.

The operation began to be planned in July 2022, the troops were gathered at the end of August, and at the same time the shelling of Russian logistics began. At the meetings with Syrskyi, their participant says, the commanders actually worked out a joint operation minute by minute — who was supposed to be in which positions at a certain moment. There were backup plans in case of failure. With someone Syrskyi spoke long hours and explained the details, someone he threatened with the legal responsibility for non-compliance. In general, says Babelʼs interlocutor who fought on most of the hot areas, he has never seen such detailed planning in other cases.

The operation began on September 5 and was very successful — the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced quickly, the Russians fled, leaving their equipment behind. "There has never been such an elation at the headquarters. Syrskyi also did not hold hide his joy — it was as if he had wings," recalls an eyewitness. In this way, it was possible to liberate almost the entire Kharkiv region. The defense forces could go further, but there were no reserves that could support the offensive. The success of the Kharkiv operation was noted by all Western media. At the military conference held in Skopje in those days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were constantly praised.