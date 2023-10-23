The US sent military advisers to Israel

The coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States has sent several of its military advisers to Israel.

This was announced by the official during the briefing, reports CNN.

"They went there to share their views and ask tough questions," Kirby said, but did not specify the number of advisers who went to Israel.

At the same time, Axios writes that the administration of the US president sent a three-star marine general and several other officers to Israel.

According to a senior Israeli official, among the officers assisting the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is Lt. Gen. James Glynn, who previously led the Marine Corps Special Operations Forces and participated in operations against ISIS in Iraq.

American representatives do not direct the operations of the IDF, but provide it with military advice on actions in the Gaza Strip, primarily the expected ground invasion.