The IDF states it has arrested 800 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed it had arrested 800 wanted Palestinians in the West Bank during the war, as of October 7.
"The Times of Israel" writes about it.
Among those arrested are 500 people associated with Hamas. During the night of October 23, the Israeli military arrested 37 members of Hamas.
In the past two weeks, there have been numerous clashes and several attempted terrorist attacks between IDF forces and Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Israeli military.
According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority, at least 97 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by the Israeli military between October 7 and now.
Israel considers the West Bank a disputed territory, the UN considers it occupied after the 1967 war.
- On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. As of October 22, Israel continues to prepare for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli side claims almost 1 500 dead of its citizens, Hamas — about almost 5 000 dead Palestinians. Also, 18 Ukrainians died in this war.
- In the evening of October 13, the first units of Israeli infantry and tanks entered the Gaza Strip for a "local raid". The IDF has not yet entered Gaza. The New York Times, citing sources in the IDF, reported that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was postponed for several days, in particular, due to unfavorable weather.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on October 22 that the upcoming ground offensive in the Gaza Strip could last three months, "but it will be the last if Israel succeeds in destroying the terrorist group Hamas."