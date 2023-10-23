The IDF states it has arrested 800 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed it had arrested 800 wanted Palestinians in the West Bank during the war, as of October 7.

"The Times of Israel" writes about it.

Among those arrested are 500 people associated with Hamas. During the night of October 23, the Israeli military arrested 37 members of Hamas.

In the past two weeks, there have been numerous clashes and several attempted terrorist attacks between IDF forces and Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority, at least 97 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by the Israeli military between October 7 and now.

Israel considers the West Bank a disputed territory, the UN considers it occupied after the 1967 war.