The OSINT group “Oryx” calculated the losses of the Russians after the strikes on the airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk

According to data from the "Oryx" OSINT group, nine Russian helicopters — seven Ka-52s and two Mi-8s — were destroyed by airstrikes in occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk.

This was reported on X by "Oryx" analyst Jakub Janovsky.

According to his information, another eight Ka-52s and seven Mi-8s were damaged.

Janovsky specified that helicopters that cannot be restored are also in the damaged category. Most likely, they are finally destroyed, however, the "Oryx" project cannot prove this for sure.