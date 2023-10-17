WSJ: Ukraine used long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time

"The Wall Street Journal" (WSJ) newspaper also writes about the first case of Ukraineʼs use of long-range ATACMS missiles. Citing sources, it reports that the US has secretly sent a small batch of missiles with a range of about 160 kilometers.
This range of damage (up to 165 km) has the basic version of the MGM-140A ATACMS Block 1 with a cluster warhead consisting of 950 bombs of the M74 type.
Meanwhile, the Russian military has published another batch of photos of the wreckage of the rocket that attacked the Berdyansk airfield. It is still MGM-140A ATACMS Block 1. Markings are clearly visible on the missile body.
- On the night of October 17, Ukrainian troops struck the airfields near the occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk. The Special Operations Forces (SSO) informed that 9 helicopters of various modifications, special equipment, an air defense launcher, and ammunition depots were destroyed at both airfields. Runways were also damaged.
- Subsequently, the Russian public and military personnel began to distribute a photo of a cluster submunition found at the site of an airfield strike in Berdyansk. It is very similar to the M74 cluster found in ATACMS missiles.
- Earlier, the Western media wrote that Joe Bidenʼs administration decided to transfer a small number of cassette ATACMS to Ukraine, but they will not publicly announce the transfer.
- On the afternoon of October 17, after the General Headquarters meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about "effective weapons" from partners that "destroy the logistics and bases of the occupiers", but did not specify what he meant.