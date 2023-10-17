WSJ: Ukraine used long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time

"The Wall Street Journal" (WSJ) newspaper also writes about the first case of Ukraineʼs use of long-range ATACMS missiles. Citing sources, it reports that the US has secretly sent a small batch of missiles with a range of about 160 kilometers.

This range of damage (up to 165 km) has the basic version of the MGM-140A ATACMS Block 1 with a cluster warhead consisting of 950 bombs of the M74 type.

Meanwhile, the Russian military has published another batch of photos of the wreckage of the rocket that attacked the Berdyansk airfield. It is still MGM-140A ATACMS Block 1. Markings are clearly visible on the missile body.