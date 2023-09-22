NBC: Ukraine will receive a small batch of long-range ATACMS missiles from the US

US President Joe Biden informed Volodymyr Zelenskyi that the United States will still transfer a small number of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

This is reported by NBC News with reference to three US officials and an official representative of Congress.

At the same time, The Washington Post writes that the Biden administration is "close to a decision" to provide Ukraine with ATACMS loaded with cluster bombs, rather than a single warhead.

According to the newspaper, interagency discussions on the transfer of ATACMS have moved from a committee of representatives of all national security agencies to a main committee with the participation of the heads of these agencies. The process will end with an official decision by President Biden.