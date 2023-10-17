Operation DRAGONFLY. Special Operations Forces spoke about the consequences of the attack on Berdyansk and Luhansk airfields

Special Operations Forces (SSO) confirmed the attack on airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk. The operation was called DRAGONFLY.

This was reported by the press service of the SSO.

During the attacks, a large number of equipment, ammunition and Russians were based on the airfields. The strikes on two airfields destroyed nine helicopters of various modifications, special equipment, an anti-aircraft defense launcher, and an ammunition depot. Airfield runways were also damaged.

"The ammunition warehouse in Berdyansk detonated before 4 am. The detonation in Luhansk continued until 11 am. Losses in the enemyʼs manpower amount to dozens of dead and wounded. Bodies are still being pulled out from under the rubble," the SSO added.