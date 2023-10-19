“Schemes” showed the consequences of the strikes of the Armed Forces on the airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk

The Investigative Project "Schemes" published satellite images from "Planet Labs" showing Berdyansk Airfield and Luhansk International Airport after the ATACMS missile strikes.

The pictures taken on October 18 show a part of the runway of the airport in Berdyansk, where helicopters used to be. It is noticeable that these places are affected.

"Planet Labs" also recorded damage at the Luhansk airfield after strikes by the Ukrainian military.

