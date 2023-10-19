News

“Schemes” showed the consequences of the strikes of the Armed Forces on the airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The Investigative Project "Schemes" published satellite images from "Planet Labs" showing Berdyansk Airfield and Luhansk International Airport after the ATACMS missile strikes.

The pictures taken on October 18 show a part of the runway of the airport in Berdyansk, where helicopters used to be. It is noticeable that these places are affected.

"Planet Labs" also recorded damage at the Luhansk airfield after strikes by the Ukrainian military.

  • On the night of October 17, Ukrainian troops struck airfields near occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk. The Special Operations Forces (SSO) informed that 9 helicopters of various modifications, special equipment, an air defense launcher, and ammunition depots were destroyed at both airfields. Runways were also damaged.
  • On the evening of October 17, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) confirmed Ukraineʼs use of long-range ATACMS missiles. Citing sources, it was noted that the US secretly sent a small batch of missiles with a range of about 160 kilometers. This range of damage (up to 165 km) has the basic version of the MGM-140A ATACMS Block 1 with a cluster warhead consisting of 950 bombs of the M74 type.
  • Then President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine received ATACMS and successfully applied them. The same evening, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi showed a video of the ATACMS long-range missile launch.