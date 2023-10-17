Zelensky confirmed the use of ATACMS long-range missiles

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the use of long-range ATACMS missiles in Ukraine. Presumably, they hit the airfield of occupied Berdyansk on the night of October 17.

"Today is a special day of gratitude to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. They are executed very accurately — the "ATACMS" have shown themselves," he said.

ATACMS are guided ballistic missiles capable of accurately hitting targets at a distance of 165 to 310 kilometers, depending on the modification. These missiles are launched from M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS.