The Berdyansk airfield was probably hit by ATACMS missiles. Russians publish photos of the wreckage

On the night of October 17, the airfield of occupied Berdyansk was probably hit by ATACMS maneuverable long-range missiles.

Russian public and military officials are sharing a photo of a cluster submunition — a separate bomb allegedly found at the site of an airfield strike. The unexploded round munition is very similar to the M74 found in ATACMS Block I (M39) and Block IA (M39A1) missiles with a range of 300 km.

OSINT analysts also suggest that the photo shows M74 from the MGM-140 ATACMS missile.

Today, October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after a meeting of the General Hedquarters, thanked Western partners for "effective weapons", hinting at the use of a new type of weaponry.

"I thank those who powerfully destroy the logistics and bases of the occupiers on our land. There are results. I thank some of our partners. Effective weapons, as we agreed," the president noted.