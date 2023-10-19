SBI exposed the head of the military unit in Bukovyna — his soldiers were doing repairs instead of military service

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed the head of a military unit in the Chernivtsi region, whose subordinates repaired his house and received combat pay.

This is written by the press service of SBI.

According to the bureau, the commander instructed the sergeant and the soldier to make major repairs to his house in lieu of military service. They received payments in full, including "combat" additional payments of 100 000 hryvnias.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The suspect formalized the "presence" of the military in advanced positions so that they would receive money. This lasted for more than nine months.

The commander of the military unit was charged with abuse of power under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 12 years in prison. The sergeant and the soldier are suspected of evading military service during martial law (Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code). The sanction of the article is up to 10 years of imprisonment.