SBI exposed an official of a military unit who used soldiers as construction workers

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion of the deputy battalion commander of one of the military units of Odesa region for abuse of position and excess of authority (Part 2 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code).

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

Last August, the official ordered military personnel to build him a house near Odesa. While men worked as construction workers, they were paid as soldiers. Damages to the state amounted to more than two million hryvnias.

The deputy commander faces up to 12 years in prison.