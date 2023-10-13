Knyazevʼs case: The court sentenced lawyer Horetsky

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) approved the plea agreement entered into by the prosecutor of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) and lawyer Oleh Horetskyi, who was found guilty of taking a $2.7 million bribe together with the ex-Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev.

The SAP press service writes about it.

Horetskyi was found guilty of aiding and abetting bribery and fraud. The court sentenced him to a five-year suspended sentence with a three-year probationary period. The lawyer must cooperate with the prosecution and transfer 21 million hryvnias to a special account in the United 24 Fund for the "Army of Drones" project

29 million hryvnias seized under the investigation will go to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, $350 000 in special confiscation will be levied from Horetsky.

At the beginning of October, SAP and NABU completed the pre-trial investigation in Knyazevʼs case. His actions were qualified as receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount (Article 4, 368 of the Criminal Code).