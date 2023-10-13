Knyazevʼs case: The court sentenced lawyer Horetsky

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) approved the plea agreement entered into by the prosecutor of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) and lawyer Oleh Horetskyi, who was found guilty of taking a $2.7 million bribe together with the ex-Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev.
The SAP press service writes about it.
Horetskyi was found guilty of aiding and abetting bribery and fraud. The court sentenced him to a five-year suspended sentence with a three-year probationary period. The lawyer must cooperate with the prosecution and transfer 21 million hryvnias to a special account in the United 24 Fund for the "Army of Drones" project
29 million hryvnias seized under the investigation will go to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, $350 000 in special confiscation will be levied from Horetsky.
At the beginning of October, SAP and NABU completed the pre-trial investigation in Knyazevʼs case. His actions were qualified as receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount (Article 4, 368 of the Criminal Code).
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (here are more details about the case). Businessman Zhevaho rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev received suspicion, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail.