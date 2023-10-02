Knyazevʼs case: Lawyer Horetsky agreed to a deal with the prosecutor of the SAPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court received a plea agreement between the SAPO prosecutor and the person involved in the bribery of the Supreme Court and its former head Vsevolod Knyazev by lawyer Oleg Horetsky.

This is reported by the Anti-corruption Center with reference to the decision of the investigating judge of the State Administrative Court of Ukraine, which was published in the court register.

The decision states that on September 25, the case against Goretsky was separated into separate proceedings. He is charged with aiding and abetting bribery and fraud.

The details of the agreement are unknown, but according to the law, in addition to pleading guilty to the crime, the person involved is obliged to cooperate with the investigation in exposing other suspects or crimes.