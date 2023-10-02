Knyazevʼs case: Lawyer Horetsky agreed to a deal with the prosecutor of the SAPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court received a plea agreement between the SAPO prosecutor and the person involved in the bribery of the Supreme Court and its former head Vsevolod Knyazev by lawyer Oleg Horetsky.
This is reported by the Anti-corruption Center with reference to the decision of the investigating judge of the State Administrative Court of Ukraine, which was published in the court register.
The decision states that on September 25, the case against Goretsky was separated into separate proceedings. He is charged with aiding and abetting bribery and fraud.
The details of the agreement are unknown, but according to the law, in addition to pleading guilty to the crime, the person involved is obliged to cooperate with the investigation in exposing other suspects or crimes.
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail.
- On July 26, NABU notified the head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov of suspicion of inciting bribes to judges of the Supreme Court.
- On August 8, the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to change the preventive measure against lawyer Horetsky but reduced his bail.