The head of the State Judicial Administration received suspicion. He incited bribes to Supreme Court judges

The National Anti-corruption Bureau has informed the head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov of suspicion of inciting bribes to judges of the Supreme Court.
NABU announced this on July 26.
On March 5, 2023, Oleksiy Salnikov received $7,500 from the company representative, of which $5,000 was to be handed over to the judges for rendering the necessary decision, and $2,500 was to be kept for mediation services.
In the future, Salnikov promised to help in making a decision of the Supreme Court, in particular through the involvement of its former chairman Vsevolod Knyazev. However, after Knyazev was exposed for taking a $3 million bribe, Salnikovʼs behavior changed dramatically — he began to avoid solving the issue, but he was not going to return the bribe he received.
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later, Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail.
- Stanislav Kravchenko — the head of the Criminal Court of Cassation — became the new head of the Supreme Court.