The head of the State Judicial Administration received suspicion. He incited bribes to Supreme Court judges

The National Anti-corruption Bureau has informed the head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov of suspicion of inciting bribes to judges of the Supreme Court.

NABU announced this on July 26.

On March 5, 2023, Oleksiy Salnikov received $7,500 from the company representative, of which $5,000 was to be handed over to the judges for rendering the necessary decision, and $2,500 was to be kept for mediation services.

In the future, Salnikov promised to help in making a decision of the Supreme Court, in particular through the involvement of its former chairman Vsevolod Knyazev. However, after Knyazev was exposed for taking a $3 million bribe, Salnikovʼs behavior changed dramatically — he began to avoid solving the issue, but he was not going to return the bribe he received.