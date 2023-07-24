NABU and SAPO exposed the head of the State Judicial Administration Salnikov for inciting bribery

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) have exposed the head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov for inciting bribery.
This was reported in the press service of NABU.
According to their data, on March 5, 2023, Salnikov received $7.5 thousand from a representative of a commercial enterprise. Of them, $5 000 was to be handed over to the judges for rendering the decision, and Salnikov was to keep $2 500 for the "services" of the mediator.
The head of the State Judicial Administration promised to assist in the rendering of a decision by Supreme Court judges, in particular to involve the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev.
However, after the exposé of the former head of the Supreme Court on bribery, Salnikov began to avoid solving the issue. At the same time, he also did not plan to return the already received funds.
Detectives are currently conducting a search at Salnikovʼs place of work.
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (here are more details about the case). Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed distrust of Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail.
- The head of the Criminal Court of Cassation (here is his profile) Stanislav Kravchenko became the new head of the Supreme Court.
- On July 20, the Appellate Chamber of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine rejected the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev — he will remain in custody until September 8 with the possibility of bail of 75 million hryvnias.