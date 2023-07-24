NABU and SAPO exposed the head of the State Judicial Administration Salnikov for inciting bribery

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) have exposed the head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov for inciting bribery.

This was reported in the press service of NABU.

According to their data, on March 5, 2023, Salnikov received $7.5 thousand from a representative of a commercial enterprise. Of them, $5 000 was to be handed over to the judges for rendering the decision, and Salnikov was to keep $2 500 for the "services" of the mediator.

The head of the State Judicial Administration promised to assist in the rendering of a decision by Supreme Court judges, in particular to involve the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev.

However, after the exposé of the former head of the Supreme Court on bribery, Salnikov began to avoid solving the issue. At the same time, he also did not plan to return the already received funds.

Detectives are currently conducting a search at Salnikovʼs place of work.