The court remanded the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, in custody until September 8

The Appellate Chamber of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has rejected the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev — he will remain in custody until September 8 with the possibility of bail of 75 million hryvnias.

This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

The decision of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC has entered into legal force and is not subject to appeal.

As Suspilne reports, Knyazevʼs defense asked to change the preventive measure to any other measure not related to detention and to reduce the amount of bail. Knyazev declares that the bail of 75 million hryvnias is "unaffordable".