The court remanded the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, in custody until September 8

The Appellate Chamber of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has rejected the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev — he will remain in custody until September 8 with the possibility of bail of 75 million hryvnias.
This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.
The decision of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC has entered into legal force and is not subject to appeal.
As Suspilne reports, Knyazevʼs defense asked to change the preventive measure to any other measure not related to detention and to reduce the amount of bail. Knyazev declares that the bail of 75 million hryvnias is "unaffordable".
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed distrust of Knyazev and released him; later, Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail.
- Stanislav Kravchenko — the head of the Criminal Court of Cassation — became the new head of the Supreme Court.