The investigation into the case of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev has been completed. Next will be the trial

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) completed the investigation of the case against Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Knyazev.
On suspicion of receiving a $2.7 million bribe, he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. NABU must open materials to the defense for perusal. Knyazev is currently in custody.
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava mining and processing plant (here are more details about the case). Businessman Zhevaho rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev received suspicion, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail.