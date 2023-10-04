The investigation into the case of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev has been completed. Next will be the trial

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) completed the investigation of the case against Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Knyazev.

On suspicion of receiving a $2.7 million bribe, he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. NABU must open materials to the defense for perusal. Knyazev is currently in custody.