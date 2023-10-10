The police are investigating almost 100 000 war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine

The National Police is investigating almost 100 000 war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

As the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi told "Interfax-Ukraine", in the future the results of these investigations will become the basis for the prosecution of Russian war criminals in international courts.

According to Vyhivskyi, the National Police is currently investigating 96 500 war crimes. This is approximately 90% of all war crimes investigated by Ukrainian law enforcement officers. This is primarily due to the fact that the police is the largest law enforcement agency with the largest number of investigators.

Materials related to rocket attacks, torture and rape are mainly documented and investigated by the police, and then they are handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), since this is their responsibility. The police also interacts with other law enforcement agencies.

Vyhivskyi called the case of the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories one of the most high-profile cases investigated by the police. It is for this reason that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin.