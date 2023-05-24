Ukraine is investigating Belarusʼ involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children

Ukraine is investigating an involvement of Belarus in the deportation of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories. This is considered a war crime and one of the signs of genocide.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine told Reuters about this.

"The fact and circumstances of the removal of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the so-called health camps in Belarus are currently being investigated as part of the said criminal proceedings," they noted.

Also, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office said that criminal proceedings were initiated due to the fact of the forced transportation/deportation of more than 19 thousand children from the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, in particular to Belarus.