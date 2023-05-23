The Belarusian opposition stated that Lukashenko was involved in the deportation of more than 2 000 Ukrainian children

Belarus allegedly participated in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.
This is stated in the report of the National Anti-Crisis Government, which opposes Lukashenkoʼs government, Sky News cites.
The document states that 2 150 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged 6 to 15, were sent to camps and sanatoriums on the territory of Belarus.
- On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia as genocide. PACE called on the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of criminal prosecution for this crime.
- Russia deported 19 393 children from Ukraine and created more than 70 camps where they are forcibly held. Since part of the territory of Ukraine is under occupation and the authorities do not have access to it, it may actually be about several hundred thousand kidnapped children.
- Deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes. For this, on March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian Childrenʼs Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.