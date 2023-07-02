National Resistance Center: Belarusian Paralympian Talay helps deport Ukrainian children

According to the Ukrainian underground, Oleksiy Talay, a member of the Belarusian national paralympic team, is involved in the deportation of children from Ukraine to Belarus.
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Talai is also the CEO of the Russian "charitable foundation" "Believe in Yourself" and a master of sports in swimming. He directly organizes the removal of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Belarus.
- Deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, at least 19,453 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.
- According to Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, deported Ukrainian children are in 57 regions of Russia.
- The Center of National Resistance compiled a map of the camps where the occupiers sent deported Ukrainian children.
- On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia as genocide. PACE called on the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of criminal prosecution for this crime.