National Resistance Center: Belarusian Paralympian Talay helps deport Ukrainian children

According to the Ukrainian underground, Oleksiy Talay, a member of the Belarusian national paralympic team, is involved in the deportation of children from Ukraine to Belarus.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Talai is also the CEO of the Russian "charitable foundation" "Believe in Yourself" and a master of sports in swimming. He directly organizes the removal of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Belarus.