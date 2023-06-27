Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets: Deported Ukrainian children are detained in 57 regions of Russia

Deported Ukrainian children are currently in 57 regions of Russia.

This was stated by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on June 27 during a special report on violations of the rights of Ukrainian children, Ukrinform cites.

In 16 out of 57 regions, at least 380 Ukrainian children were victims of forced transfer to Russian families.

Ukraine also recorded cases when Russian military abducted children in the occupied territories for the purpose of intimidation, pressure on relatives, and intelligence gathering. In addition, the Russian military pressures children and threatens them with violence to force adults to perform work for the Russian army or the occupation authorities.

Ukraine also recorded at least 5 cases of Russia using children in armed conflict.