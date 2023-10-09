Intelligence: Russiaʼs special services are conducting a campaign to discredit Ukraine in the Middle East

Russia uses the attack of Hamas terrorists on Israel for a large-scale provocation against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on October 9.

Ukraine has information that the Russian GRU has already handed over to Hamas terrorists trophy weapons from the USA and the EU, which were captured during the war in Ukraine. The next step, according to the plan of the Russians, should be fake accusations of the Ukrainian military of allegedly selling Western weapons to terrorists on a regular basis. These fakes, according to intelligence, should form the basis of a number of "revealing publications" and "investigations" in the Western media.

Also, the Russian special services are going to use the relevant comments of the traitor from the Ukrainian Border Service, senior lieutenant Ruslan Syrovyi, who recently fled to Moscow, for persuasiveness.

What is happening in Israel now?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Israel responded by announcing the launch of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords", and on October 8, Israel officially declared war. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip.

As of the morning of October 9, Israeli forces regained control over all the cities on the border with the Gaza Strip. Currently, the troops are clearing the cities, as militants may still be hiding there. In the last 48 hours, the Israeli army mobilized 300 000 reservists. Apparently, the army is preparing for a major ground operation. Airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue.

On the Israeli side, more than 800 people were killed, 2 315 were wounded, and on the Palestinian side, 424 were killed and about 2 300 were injured. Among the dead in Israel are two Ukrainian women, as well as Ukrainian diplomats who rescued a wounded Ukrainian boy from the south of Israel, the city of Sderot.