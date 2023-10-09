Diplomats of Ukraine rescued a wounded Ukrainian boy from the south of Israel

Diplomats of Ukraine conducted a rescue operation. They took out a wounded Ukrainian boy from the Israeli city of Sderot.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko reported this in the morning briefing of the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The child is now in a safe place under the care of the embassy. Doctors and psychologists helped him.

Diplomats also found five citizens of Ukraine who were considered missing in the south of Israel. However, there was information about the possible death of two other Ukrainians near the Gaza Strip, as well as the possible death of a Ukrainian in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine processed more than 200 appeals from citizens. He is looking for ways for Ukrainians to leave Israel — flights are being canceled en masse.

What is happening in Israel?

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". In response, Israel announced the start of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called "Iron Swords." Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to citizens that the country is "at war and will win". Israel officially declared war on October 8 after the attack by Hamas militants on the country. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip.