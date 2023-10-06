Poland demands from Ukraine not to suspend the claim to the World Trade Organization, but to withdraw it

Poland considers the decision of Ukraine to "suspend" the consideration of the complaint in the World Trade Organization (WTO), which was filed due to the grain embargo, insufficient. This was reported by the Minister of Agriculture Robert Telus.
"We donʼt know what suspension of the lawsuit means. We demand its withdrawal because it is baseless and absurd. We appeal to Ukraine — if we want to improve our relations, this complaint must be withdrawn and there should be no talk of any ʼsuspensionʼ of it," Telus noted.
Poland has not yet received confirmation from the World Trade Organization (WTO) that Ukraine has submitted an application to suspend the lawsuit.
On October 5, Ukraine announced that it had suspended consideration of a complaint against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia at the World Trade Organization. Now Ukraine is conducting consultations, but not a dispute at the WTO.
- On September 15, the European Commission did not extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain. Poland has declared that it will extend it unilaterally. Subsequently , Hungary and Slovakia announced the same steps.
- On September 18, it became known that Ukraine is preparing a lawsuit against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitration over the grain embargo. After this statement, a source in the EU informed the PAP agency that Poland, Hungary and Slovakia will stop participating in the work of the platform regarding Ukrainian grain.
- On September 19, Prime Minister Shmyhal offered Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia a compromise regarding the export of grain. Ukraine has already submitted an action plan to the European Commission regarding control over the export of four groups of agricultural products. The government also plans to adopt a resolution that provides that goods that are exported to five neighboring countries will receive verification and approval from the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy.