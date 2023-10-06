Poland demands from Ukraine not to suspend the claim to the World Trade Organization, but to withdraw it

Poland considers the decision of Ukraine to "suspend" the consideration of the complaint in the World Trade Organization (WTO), which was filed due to the grain embargo, insufficient. This was reported by the Minister of Agriculture Robert Telus.

"We donʼt know what suspension of the lawsuit means. We demand its withdrawal because it is baseless and absurd. We appeal to Ukraine — if we want to improve our relations, this complaint must be withdrawn and there should be no talk of any ʼsuspensionʼ of it," Telus noted.

Poland has not yet received confirmation from the World Trade Organization (WTO) that Ukraine has submitted an application to suspend the lawsuit.

On October 5, Ukraine announced that it had suspended consideration of a complaint against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia at the World Trade Organization. Now Ukraine is conducting consultations, but not a dispute at the WTO.