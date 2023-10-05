The USA and the EU are thinking about how to use $300 billion of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The United States and the European Union are looking for legal options to use $300 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed about this.

According to him, most of this money is now in the EU, not in the US.

"So weʼre looking at what legal authority we can have to actually use these assets for Ukraine. My view is that you broke it — you paid for it. And so the Russians, having broken it, have to pay for it," Blinken noted.

And he added that one of the ways to retaliate for the war is to use frozen Russian assets.