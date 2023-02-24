Ukraine claims $300–500 billion in frozen Russian assets. They should become the basis of the countryʼs reconstruction

In an interview with Forbes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects to receive confiscated Russian assets and reparations. However, none of these processes have yet moved to real steps.

"Reparations can only be obtained from a country that has stopped fighting and has admitted its guilt or its guilt has been recognized by an international court. That is, the country either pays reparations voluntarily or by a court decision. We have a war going on, so both options donʼt work yet. There is now a discussion at the level of our international partners regarding amendments to the legislation that will speed up the process of transferring frozen Russian assets," he noted.

According to him, no one can name the exact amount of frozen Russian assets. According to approximate expert calculations, it is $300–500 billion.

"This is a resource that we claim and which should become the financial basis of reconstruction," Shmyhal added.