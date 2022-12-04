World Bank: Post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will cost €500-600 billion

The post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will cost approximately €500-600 billion. Vice President of the World Bank Anna Bjerde told about this in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

So, if as of the beginning of June, this amount was almost €350 billion, now it has increased to €500-600 billion.

Also, according to Bjerde, eight million people in Ukraine will live in poverty by the end of 2022 — this increases the poverty level of the population from 2 to 25%.