For the first time, the USA will hand over confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that Washington will for the first time transfer to Ukraine assets confiscated from sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

He said this at a press conference in Kyiv, the press service of the US State Department writes.

Now the confiscated Russian assets will go to support Ukrainian veterans. In total, the United States will transfer $5.4 million of such assets.

According to Blinken, those who contributed to Russiaʼs war in Ukraine should pay for it.