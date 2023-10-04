Politico: US, EU and Russia hold secret talks days before Azerbaijanʼs Nagorno-Karabakh offensive

A few days before the one-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh, a secret meeting of representatives of the USA, the European Union and Russia was held in Turkey.

"Politico" writes about this with reference to sources.

The meeting was held on September 17 in Istanbul. Washingtonʼs senior advisor for negotiations in the Caucasus Louis Bono was from the USA, Toivo Klaara was the representative of the EU, and Ihor Khovayev was the special representative for relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan from Russia.

The main topic of the meeting was pressure on Azerbaijan to end the 9-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which leads to Nagorno-Karabakh, and to allow humanitarian convoys from Armenia for 100 000 residents of the unrecognized republic.

An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the negotiations were conducted due to the understanding that Russia has influence in the region. The EU representative stated the importance of supporting communication channels, which indirectly confirmed the negotiations.