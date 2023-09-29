Switzerland allocates $109 million for demining Ukraine

The Federal Council of Switzerland approved an aid package for Ukraine — the country allocated $109 million for demining.

"Reuters" writes about it.

Ukraine will receive this money during 2024-2027. The expenditure will be borne equally by the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

Switzerland is already participating in demining work in Ukraine and has allocated about $16 million in 2022 and 2023.