Optimistic calculations. Ukraine will need up to 10 years for demining

According to rough estimates of sappers, demining of the entire territory of Ukraine will take up to 10 years.

This was stated at a briefing by SES spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.

"Up to 10 years. These are optimistic estimates because we do not yet know what is happening in the areas where active hostilities are taking place. And what will we see when we liberate them from the occupiers. SES units are still working on demining the state after the First and Second World Wars," he said.