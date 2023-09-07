30% of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated by Russian mines. More than 700 people were affected by them

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 740 Ukrainians have been injured by explosive objects — 242 of them died, another 498 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

The Deputy Head of the Pyrotechnic Works Organization Department of the State Emergency Service Mykola Didyk reported this.

76 children were injured by mines, 13 of them died.

According to preliminary estimates of rescuers, 174 thousand square meters. km — or about 30% of the territory of Ukraine — is polluted by mines due to the invasion of the Russians, of which 13.5 thousand km2 — seas, rivers and lakes.

As of now, pyrotechnicians have examined more than half of the contaminated territories — 93 thousand hectares, and 7.5 hectares of water area. Rescuers discovered and neutralized 427 000 explosive objects — anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, and remotely placed mines. More than 700 pyrotechnicians and 200 pieces of equipment work on this every day.