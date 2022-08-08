The State Emergency Service has created an application for detecting mines

The State Emergency Service has created a mobile application for mine safety.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

What a user can do after installing this app on their phone:

view the map on which potentially dangerous areas are marked, according to the data of the State Emergency Service;

receive a notification in case of approaching a dangerous object;

familiarize yourself with the directory of the State Emergency Service, which contains a photo and description of explosive objects;

report the discovery of explosive or suspicious objects.

Hereʼs what it looks like: