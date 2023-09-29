780 Ukrainians were injured by explosive objects. 251 of these people died

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 780 people have been injured by explosive devices. 251 people died, including 13 children.

The Deputy Head of the Pyrotechnic Works Organization Department of the State Emergency Service Mykola Didyk reported this.

529 people were injured of varying degrees of severity, including 64 children.

15 mechanized demining machines are currently operating in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine. With the help of this equipment, more than 250 hectares of territory have already been surveyed.