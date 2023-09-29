780 Ukrainians were injured by explosive objects. 251 of these people died

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 780 people have been injured by explosive devices. 251 people died, including 13 children.
The Deputy Head of the Pyrotechnic Works Organization Department of the State Emergency Service Mykola Didyk reported this.
529 people were injured of varying degrees of severity, including 64 children.
15 mechanized demining machines are currently operating in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine. With the help of this equipment, more than 250 hectares of territory have already been surveyed.
- According to estimates of the UN Development Program, demining of the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174 000 square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosives, and the mined fertile lands of the country could feed 80 million people around the world. Currently, Ukrainian students in Great Britain are studying how to improve the quality of soil contaminated by hostilities.
- In total, 30% of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated by Russian mines.
- Earlier, the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhy said that, according to the approximate calculations of sappers, it will take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine.