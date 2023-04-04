UN: Demining will cost Ukraine $35.7 million

According to estimates of the UN Development Program, demining of the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million.

This was stated by the permanent representative of the UNDP in Ukraine, Jako Silje, during the opening of the exhibition "War through the eyes of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service", reports Ukrinform.

"This work will cost Ukraine, according to our estimates, $35.7 million. Therefore, I would like to express my gratitude and acknowledge the efforts of our partners who contribute to this work, including countries such as Japan, Denmark, Croatia, Great Britain, France and many others," Silje said.

At the same time, the deputy head of the EU representation in Ukraine Remy Duflo assured that mine action is a priority for the European Union. The diplomat recalled that during his last visit to Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced additional support for mine action for a total of €43 million.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosive objects, and the countryʼs mined fertile lands could feed 80 million people around the world.