Poland and Hungary did not show up for the meeting regarding the export of Ukrainian grain

European Commission spokesman Olof Gill informed that the representatives of Poland and Hungary did not come to the meeting of the coordination platform regarding the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.

He said this at a briefing.

According to him, Kyivʼs plan for licensing and inspection of four types of agricultural products was discussed at the meeting.

"Representatives of Poland and Hungary were not present at the meeting. However, it is important to note that participation is not mandatory, as the meetings take place quite often," the spokesman added.

Next week, the vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis will visit Slovakia, in particular, he will visit the border region to evaluate the work of the "solidarity corridor".