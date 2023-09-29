Poland and Hungary did not show up for the meeting regarding the export of Ukrainian grain

European Commission spokesman Olof Gill informed that the representatives of Poland and Hungary did not come to the meeting of the coordination platform regarding the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.
He said this at a briefing.
According to him, Kyivʼs plan for licensing and inspection of four types of agricultural products was discussed at the meeting.
"Representatives of Poland and Hungary were not present at the meeting. However, it is important to note that participation is not mandatory, as the meetings take place quite often," the spokesman added.
Next week, the vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis will visit Slovakia, in particular, he will visit the border region to evaluate the work of the "solidarity corridor".
- Tensions between Poland and Ukraine increased after Warsaw extended the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, although the European Union lifted the restrictions on September 15.
- In addition to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary unilaterally extended the embargo on Ukrainian grain. Because of this, Ukraine is preparing a claim to arbitration at the World Trade Organization.
- On September 19, at the request of the European Commission, Ukraine changed the rules of grain export, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal offered a compromise to Poland and Hungary.
- On September 21, the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine agreed with his Polish colleague to find a solution regarding the import of grain that takes into account the interests of both countries. On the same day, the Ukrainian side agreed with Slovakia on the grain trade system.
- On September 28, Ukraine and EU countries were supposed to meet in Brussels to resolve the grain issue.